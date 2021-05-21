Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi did not make any anti-Semitic remarks in his interview with CNN, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Friday.



Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri took to Twitter to highlight that any twist given to the FM's remarks from the CNN interview "unfortunately" proved Qureshi's point.

He said the remarks by the FM can’t be construed as anti-Semitic by any stretch of imagination.

"Everyone should have equal respect for the right to freedom of expression, the FO spokesperson said.



CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga had given the impression that Qureshi’s remarks were “anti-Semitic”.



The FM had lashed out at Israel for controlling the media and having “deep pockets”.



“Israel is losing out,” Qureshi said in the CNN interview. “They’re losing the media war, despite their connections…The tide is turning,” he had said.

Twitter users in Pakistan showed support and praised Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi after he came under fire on social media for his comment that the Israeli media exercises strong influence over western media.

He was being labelled 'anti-Semitic', but Pakistani Twitter wasn't having it, with #CNNExposed and #ShahMahmoodQureshi trending on Twitter.

Nearly 250 Palestinian men, women and children have been killed in less than two weeks by Israel in Gaza.