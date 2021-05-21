Lana Del Ray unveils official preview for LP ‘Blue Banisters’

Lyricist and singer Lana Del Ray has officially dropped the official preview to her upcoming LP titled Blue Banister.

The upcoming LP contains a total of three new songs, Blue Banisters and Text Book co-written by Del Rey and Gbriel Edward Simon whereas Wildflower Wildfire is a co-written collaboration between Mike Dean.

Check it out below:



