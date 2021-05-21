Lana Del Ray unveils official preview for LP ‘Blue Banisters’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lyricist and singer Lana Del Ray has officially dropped the official preview to her upcoming LP titled Blue Banister.
The upcoming LP contains a total of three new songs, Blue Banisters and Text Book co-written by Del Rey and Gbriel Edward Simon whereas Wildflower Wildfire is a co-written collaboration between Mike Dean.