Prince Harry to wage war against royals with more truthbombs in new docuseries

Prince Harry's show is going to ruffle a lot of feathers at the Palace

Prince Harry is going to unleash a war with the royal family with plans of dropping more bombshells in his docuseries with Oprah Winfrey.



The show that revolves around the impact of mental health issues is going to ruffle a lot of feathers at the Palace.

According to a Page Six source, “One of the episodes is very personal … deeply.”

Last week, the Duke of Sussex told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Podcast that he has unresolved trauma because of bad parenting from Prince Charles.

Owing to this, “William is dreadfully hurt, he’s an elegant man who lives for his job, his country and his family," an insider revealed.

In the trailer for the Apple TV+ show, Harry talked about dealing with mental health woes as a sign of strength.

“All over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain. Being able to say, ‘This is what happened what happened to me,’ is crucial,'” he said.

Harry added, "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength."