KARACHI: Hundreds took to the streets of the metropolis to rally for the freedom of Palestine, in the midst of Israel’s escalating aggression in Gaza.

The demonstration held at Karachi Press Club saw a number of people from all walks of life, united for the Palestinian cause, calling for an immediate ceasefire from Israel.

Israeli attacks on Gaza have thus far killed 217 Palestinians, out of which 63 were children, resulting in a global outcry.

Palestinian flags were raised all around Karachi Press Club as Karachiites were united against Israel's attacks on Gaza and its violent crackdown/ Photos by the author

Designer Frieha Pervaiz and MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar pictured at the pro-Palestine march at Karachi Press Club/ Photos by the author

The protest was organized entirely by student-led bodies from universities and colleges in Pakistan/ Photos by the author

