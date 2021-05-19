Kylie Jenner sends warnings to supermodels with her stunning fashion shoot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kylie Jenner captured hearts as she showed off her killer curves in sizzling outfits during a steamy fashion shoot for a magazine.
The beauty mogul first stunned fans with her incredible physique in yellow bodysuit then straddled a motorbike with her chiseled abs on display.
Kylie simply went wild in styling session for a new 100-page magazine that is dedicated entirely to herself, and is also said to include never-before-seen childhood snaps of the reality TV star.
The mother of three-year-old Stormi Webster, in the new cover image for the special edition of tmrw magazine, is seen posing in a Tweety Bird-inspired yellow faux fur bodysuit.
In one of he photos shared by the billionaire makeup mogul to her 233 million followers, she rocked a Tweety Bird hat.
In the interview, the KUTWK talks about how she would struggle to explain to alien life what she actually does for a living.
'I don't think an alien would really understand what I do', Kylie laughed when asked about meeting an extraterrestrial. 'I don’t know how you’d begin to describe what social media is.'
Kylie Jenner, while talking about being a role model to young fans, added: 'I'm fully aware of the influence that I have, I try to be a good role model but I mostly just try to be myself.'