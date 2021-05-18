Princess Diana, Meghan Markle have this in common

Princess Diana’s friend and voice coach Stewart Pearce shared his thoughts on his late friend and Meghan Markle and what the two women had in common.

Speaking on Us Weekly, he drew parallels between Meghan Markle and the late princess saying that both women were new to the royal family and were not given advise as to how things should be run in the royal family.

"What was extraordinary from the very beginning, from 1981, is that [Diana] was really not given a tremendous amount of advice," he said.

"It's sort of within the royal family.

"It's assumed you will either grow through it or, you know, [you'll sink]."

Pearce spoke of the Duchess of Sussex: "She was given very little advice.

"But, being the smart woman that Meghan is, she really made a lot of inquiries.

"Whereas Diana, I feel that she was so in love with Charles that she thought that he would assist her."