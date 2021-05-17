Sarah Hyland celebrates fiancé Wells Adams birthday with heartwarming tribute

Sit-com actor Sarah Hyland recently penned an emotional social media tribute to her fiancé Wells Adams on the event of his birthday.

The actor turned to Instagram to fawn over her fiancé and shared a loving photo of them both grinning from ear to ear.

The post also included a heartfelt caption that captured the Hyland’s emotions and read, “A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back”. (sic)

