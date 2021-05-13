close
Wed May 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 13, 2021

Namaz Eid ul Fitr: Namaz Timing in Pakistan's major cities

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 13, 2021

ISLAMABAD:  As the nation is all set to celebrate Eidul Fitr today (Thursday) in Pakistan, the administration of the Mosques, Eid Gahs and Imam Bargahs has announced timings of Eid-ul-Fitr’s prayer in major cities of the country.

Eidul Fitr prayers will be held across Pakistan in strict adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Following are the Eid prayers timings:


Latest News

More From Pakistan