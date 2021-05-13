Namaz Eid ul Fitr: Namaz Timing in Pakistan's major cities

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: As the nation is all set to celebrate Eidul Fitr today (Thursday) in Pakistan, the administration of the Mosques, Eid Gahs and Imam Bargahs has announced timings of Eid-ul-Fitr’s prayer in major cities of the country.
Eidul Fitr prayers will be held across Pakistan in strict adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Following are the Eid prayers timings: