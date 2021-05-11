PM Imran Khan to answer public's queries via telephone today

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be taking calls from the public today (Tuesday) to respond to their queries.

According to details, the programme “Aapka Wazir- e-Azam Aap Kai Sath” will be telecast live at 1:30 pm on PTV.

The public can call and speak to the prime minister dialling 051-9224900. The live interaction will be aired through radio and other social media platforms.

The prime minister has been regularly appearing in live TV programmes, enthusiastically joined by people from every walk of life who frequently pose different questions about national, global and other common issues.

These questions are then answered by the prime minister, sometimes with the help of some members of his cabinet.