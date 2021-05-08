close
Sat May 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 8, 2021

Oprah Winfrey interview: Meghan Markle's claim disputed by her former communications secretary

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 08, 2021

British media and  expert continue to discuss  Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's  March interview with Oprah Winfrey .

One of  Markle claims made during her explosive interview  has been disputed by her former communications secretary Jason Knauf, claimed TalkRADIO host Kevin O'Sullivan.

The Duchess of Sussex had said during the interview that the Palace refused to offer her protection during her time in the UK.

He said, "Meghan complained in her now notorious Oprah interview that the Palace offered her no protection as she suffered all sorts of problems when she joined the Royal Family.

He added,"Now, the Palace say she was protected. Former communications secretary Jason Knauff said he led extensive efforts to protect the Duchess."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah plunged the British monarchy into crisis days before the death of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip.

Harry returned to the UK to attend the funeral prayer for his grandfather while Meghan was advised against travelling during pregnancy.

Latest News

More From Entertainment