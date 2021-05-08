Oprah Winfrey interview: Meghan Markle's claim disputed by her former communications secretary

British media and expert continue to discuss Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's March interview with Oprah Winfrey .

One of Markle claims made during her explosive interview has been disputed by her former communications secretary Jason Knauf, claimed TalkRADIO host Kevin O'Sullivan.

The Duchess of Sussex had said during the interview that the Palace refused to offer her protection during her time in the UK.

He said, "Meghan complained in her now notorious Oprah interview that the Palace offered her no protection as she suffered all sorts of problems when she joined the Royal Family.

He added,"Now, the Palace say she was protected. Former communications secretary Jason Knauff said he led extensive efforts to protect the Duchess."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah plunged the British monarchy into crisis days before the death of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip.

Harry returned to the UK to attend the funeral prayer for his grandfather while Meghan was advised against travelling during pregnancy.