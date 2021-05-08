close
Sat May 08, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 8, 2021

Prince Harry and Prince William took ‘baby steps’ towards reconciliation

Sat, May 08, 2021

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship seemed to have made headway when the former visited the UK recently and reunited with his family for Prince Philip’s funeral.

And while many claimed that there is a long way to go before the ties of the two brothers’ return to normalcy, royal expert Robert Jobson claims Harry’s UK visit came as a ‘baby step.’

“I do think they did actually talk, and if there was a rebuilding of their relationship — well, it was a baby step, and that’s fine,” said Jobson in a chat with Us Weekly.

“Ultimately, Harry was only there to pay his last respects to his grandfather, who was a great man, and whether or not there was a rebuilding between William and Harry … that’s going to show over time,” he added.

“In life, siblings fall out, they get back together or sometimes they don’t rebuild their relationship. But frankly, a funeral is a time for people to put their problems aside and commemorate the person who’s died, and then move on,” he said.

