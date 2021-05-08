Shehbaz Sharif offloaded from plane as he prepared to leave for Doha

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif could not depart for Doha as he was barred from leaving the country. The immigration officials, citing the system update problem, off-loaded him from the flight leaving for Doha, Qatar early Saturday morning.

The PML-N leader was granted by the Lahore High Court on Friday (May 7) the "one time" permission to fly abroad on medical grounds.

Sharif, who is a cancer patient, was scheduled to leave for Doha from Lahore airport today onboard a foreign airliner. After spending some days in quarantine in Doha, he had planned to fly to London where he was to consult his doctors.

As he showed up at the airport early this morning, the airline issued him the boarding card. However, when he arrived at the immigration counter, he was told he cannot board the plane. Shehbaz asked the officials the reason and told them about the court orders that allow him to travel abroad.

Shehbaz Sharif informed them about the high court order for his one-time travel permit. The PML-N leader also showed them the court directives. PML-N leader Ata Tarar also read out the judicial order to the officials.

The immigration officials said the court orders are okay but their system needs to be updated for him to leave the country. "Your name still exists in the blacklist. And, it [the blacklist available with them] has not been updated so far," the PML-N leader was told.

Sharif asked the officials to hand him the reason in writing. The officials gave him the off-load form that reads: 'Offload by immigration.' Several PML-N leaders including Ata Tarar, Uzma Bukhari and Marriyum Aurangzeb came to the airport to see off Sharif.

"I am on way to London for medical treatment. I will soon come back to the homeland," Sharif told his party workers when he arrived at the airport.

The off-load form given to Sharif states that the immigration system has not been updated in connection with the PML-N president who continued to be on the government's no-fly blacklist.

In yesterday's hearing, the LHC decided to allow Shehbaz to go abroad on medical grounds from May 8 to July 3. The court also scheduled a hearing for July 5 to continue deliberation on the petition seeking the removal of his name from the blacklist.

Shehbaz has arrived back home after staying one and half hours at the airport.

'Shehbaz Sharif interdicted at Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar's behest'

Talking to the media after Sharif was denied to fly, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned the move, saying Shehbaz Sharif was held back at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan and SAPM Shahzad Akbar.

The PML-N leader said restraining him from travelling abroad is a contempt of court, adding the claim regarding the system updating is false.

The Federal Investigation Agency is committing contempt of court on Imran Khan's order, she noted, adding the FIA said Sharif's name exists in yet another list.

"The government has come down to outright mean maneuvers but this does not make any difference to Shehbaz Sharif," she said. However, the PML-N will take recourse to the courts soon as the consultation process with the legal experts is underway.

Aurangzeb said her party has all the legal options to visit.

"You committed a gross contempt of court by disallowing Shehbaz Sharif from leaving the country despite he carried all legal documents."

Shehbaz Sharif will fly abroad in a day or two, if not today, said Marriyum, adding the government is victimizing the PML-N along with other opposition parties to hide its shortcomings. The NAB is being used as a tool for the purpose, she pointed out.

The government does not want to arrest the thieves of atta, gas, electricity, sugar, and LNG as it has aimed to exclusively target Shehbaz Sharif, Aurangzeb added.

Ata Tarar also spoke to the media and lashed out at the government, saying, "The selected rulers have small joys."

He said everybody was a witness to how Zulfi Bukhari's name was struck off from the blacklist, while the ECL did not have Shehbaz Sharif's name. Also, the Supreme Court spurned the NAB's plea to put Sharif's name on the ECL, he highlighted.

'Govt determined to hold Shehbaz back'

After the LHC decision to permit Sharif to travel abroad, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had voiced the government's resolve to "seek all legal avenues against the decision".

In a tweet, he termed it the mockery of the law to let Shehbaz Sharif go as he is involved in money-laundering of billions of rupee of the nation's money.

"Shahbaz Sharif has been involved in money laundering worth billions," he said, adding: "For him to run away like this would be great misfortune [for the country]."

Chaudhry said that Shehbaz had provided a guarantee in the past for the return of his elder brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, "but what became of that?"