Karachi weather to remain hot, humid: Met dept

— AFP/File

KARACHI: The weather in the port city will remain hot and humid over the next 24 hours, the meteorological department said in a statement on Friday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 27-29°C and 36-38°C, respectively with 65-75% humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dust and thunderstorm-rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Larkana, Dadu, Thatta and Jamshoro districts.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province during the next 24 hours.