Ariana Grande urges people to end stigma around mental issues by discussing them

American singer Ariana Grande wants everyone to be open about their mental health struggles and to freely discuss them as she said it is the only way to end the stigma around the mental problems.

May is called Mental Health Awareness Month since 1949. The National Health America started observing the month each year with local events and film screenings.

The 27-year-old singer, taking to Instagram, posted a series of slides with the first one stating: "So you want to talk about Mental Health Awareness Month."

Ariana Grande captioned the post: “Here’s to ending the stigma around mental health and normalizing asking for help."

“Healing isn’t linear, fun, quick or at all easy but we are here and we’ve got to commit to making this time as healthy, peaceful and beautiful as possible. the work is so hard but we are capable and worth it. sending so much love and strength.”

Grande, in the second slide, vowed to dedicate at least one post a week throughout the month of May to mental health awareness, as according to her, "The only way to destigmatize anything is to talk about it."



The other slides included a selection of mental health resources, including Black Mental Health Alliance, The Trevor Project, Veterans Crisis Line and postpartum support.

In June 2018, Ariana Grande opened up to British Vogue about her own mental health struggles, saying that she suffered from PTSD after the May 2017 bombing of her concert at the Manchester Arena, England.

In the incident, a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing 22 and injuring 59 at a time when the people were leaving the hall.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it’s a real thing,” she had said.

“I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing."

“I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn’t even say anything. I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry," she added.