Saudi Arabia allows shopping malls, markets to function 24 hours a day

Saudi Arabia has allowed shopping malls and markets to function 24 hours a day in order to reduce the rush of consumers in shopping areas, said the spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Commerce.



He said action will be taken against violators of coronavirus standard operating procedures.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Interior Ministry has said that Saudi citizens who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be allowed to travel from May 17.



According to the Interior Ministry, the ban on Saudi citizens traveling abroad will be lifted from 1pm on May 17.

Saudi Arabia reports 419,348 infections with the global coronavirus in the Gulf country so far, while 6,979 people have lost their lives to the virus so far.