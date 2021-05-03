close
Mon May 03, 2021
May 3, 2021

Saudi Arabia allows shopping malls, markets to function 24 hours a day

Mon, May 03, 2021
A Saudi vendor carries traditional lanterns known in Arabic as "Fanous" in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on May 3, 2019, ahead of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia has allowed shopping malls and markets to function 24 hours a day in order to reduce the rush of consumers  in shopping areas, said the spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Commerce.

He said action will be taken against violators of coronavirus standard operating procedures.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Interior Ministry has said that Saudi citizens who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be allowed to travel from May 17.

According to the Interior Ministry, the ban on Saudi citizens traveling abroad will be lifted from 1pm on May 17.

Saudi Arabia reports  419,348  infections with the global coronavirus in the Gulf country so far, while 6,979 people have lost their lives to the virus so far.

