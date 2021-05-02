PM Imran Khan drives on the roads of Islamabad without protocol

Prime Minister Imran Khan visiting the Ramadan Bazaar and driving on the roads of Islamabad. Photos: Facebook/ PTI Official

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited several areas of Islamabad without any protocol. No other staff member of the Prime Minister's Office or a cabinet official accompanied him, sources said.

However, the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamir Ahmed Ali drove with the premier.

A video of the premier's visit was posted on Twitter by the Prime Minister's Office, in which he could be seen driving a car himself on the streets of Islamabad. He could also be seen stopping at a signal to let other cars pass first, according to Geo.tv.

During his visit, the premier reviewed the Ehsaas Rehri Baan Pilot Project, Ramadan Sasta Bazaar, and several other projects.

The prime minister spoke to different vendors and listened to their feedback. He also instructed them to strictly follow the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also visited Argentina Park, Trail 5, Marghazar, and Margalla Road.

Chairman CDA briefed the prime minister on different developmental works, sources said.



