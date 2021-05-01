Grammys change rules after being accused of corruption

After rigging claims sullied the repute of the once-prestigious Grammy Awards, the organizers of the show have now decided to change the rules of the nomination process.

The Recording Academy issued a statement, months after accusations were made by several artists of ‘secret’ committees that allow rigging and corruption to take place in the nomination process of the award show.

The Academy claimed that for next year, the nominations will be picked by all of its over 11,000 voting members and not just the select few industry experts that were running committees.

It also changed the number of categories in which the members can vote and also added two new awards to "reflect its ongoing commitment to evolve with the musical landscape and to ensure that the GRAMMY Awards® rules and guidelines are transparent and equitable."

Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy's interim president and CEO, said in a statement: "It's been a year of unprecedented, transformational change for the Recording Academy, and I'm immensely proud to be able to continue our journey of growth with these latest updates to our Awards process.”

"We are honored to work alongside the music community year-round to further refine and protect the integrity of the Awards process," he added.

Several artists including The Weeknd, Halsey and Zayn Malik called out the Grammys for being "corrupt" and for "rigging" the fair election process of the nominations.