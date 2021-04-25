Kim Kardashian displays 'garage' full of 'luxury cars' for her children

American television reality star Kim Kardashian gave her social media fans a sneak peek at her adorable colourful 'garage' which is full of luxury cars for her children.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star boasts of a huge fleet of ten vehicles which she showed to her Instagram followers on Saturday. Posting the picture of cars on social media this weekend, she gave it a very simple caption: ‘Garage.’



The children cars range from a tiny hot pink Mercedes, a bright red Ford Mustang, an orange Lamborghini and even a little green tractor.



Kim Kardashian has four children – North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, one. The KUWTK star keeps them occupied with expensive toys including tiny cars and a lot of others.

These kids toys that Kim Kardashian has on display at Kim’s Hidden Hills home are believed to be worth hundreds of dollars each. The Mercedes and Lamborghini sell for $300 (£216), the Mustang $200 (£144) while the pink trucks are worth up to $600 (£432) each.

Being officially a billionaire, Kim Kardashian can have the luxury to splash huge money on her family. Her shapewear brand Skims has gone up to $1.6billion (£1.2bn) value. Forbes reported she is a billionaire thanks to the success of both Skims and KKW Beauty.

Kim launched Skims less than two years ago.