close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 24, 2021

When Ellen DeGeneres met 'Wonder Woman' and 'Supergirl'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 24, 2021

Before the first  'Wonder Woman" film starring   Gal Gadot premiered,  the Israeli origin actress had met "Supergirl "actress  Melissa Benoist and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres.

 Following their meeting, Benoist had promoted "Wonder Woman" along with other cast members of  "Supergirl" in which she plays the lead role.

Photos of their encounter was shared by Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter with a funny caption.

"Look! It's Wonder Woman and "Supergirl" hanging with their favorite super hero," Ellen had captioned her picture.

Latest News

More From Entertainment