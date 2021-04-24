Chris Evans to reprise his role as ‘Captain America’ in fourth film?

Marvel fans seem to be in for a major surprise as a fourth Captain America film is said to be in works.



If reports are to be believed, after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wrapped up with its explosive finale on Disney+, Captain America 4 is reportedly in the works and may even bring back Chris Evans to reprise his superhero role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the creator and head writer of Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Malcom Spellman is said to writing the script for the film with Dalan Musson who also worked on the MCU series.

The outlet further confirmed that as of now, there have been no confirmed castings for the fourth installment of the franchise.

Moreover, the fate of Steve Rogers aka Captain America—after it being supposedly sealed in Avengers: Endgame—also remains unknown.