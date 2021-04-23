PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif released on bail

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. File photo

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has been released from prison, a day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail.

After the LHC issued the former Punjab chief minister's bail order, his lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar deposited surety bonds in the accountability court number 2.

After reviewing the bonds deposited by Sharif, the LHC issued his release orders after which the PML-N president was allowed to leave prison.

A small number of workers had gathered outside the prison to welcome the PML-N president. They showered rose petals on his car to show appreciation for the former Punjab chief minister.

A day earlier, the LHC had approved Sharif's bail. As per Geo News, the bail was approved by the judges unanimously.

NAB had arrested Sharif in September 2020 after a bail plea he had filed was turned down and the interim bail was cancelled by the LHC.

The arrest was made in a money-laundering and assets beyond means case filed by NAB earlier.