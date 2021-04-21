Screengrab of PM Imran addressing the inauguration ceremony.

ISLAMABAD: During Nowshera and Peshawar's visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday inaugurated a housing scheme and lay foundation stones for different uplift projects in the province.

The prime minister inaugurated the Jalozai housing scheme for the low-income group.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Jalozai housing scheme in Nowshera where he highlighted that this is the first time efforts are being made for the development of people from lower-income classes.



He said that the government has launched the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme across the country with an aim to empower the lower-income class of the country.

"We have tried our best to build cheap houses on government land by giving a subsidy of Rs300,000 on every house and only 3% interest on the home's loan," the premier said.

The premier inaugurated the Peshawar-Dara Adamkhel road restoration and up-gradation project, besides laying the foundation stone of rehabilitation and expansion of the Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shindour road project.

The prime minister also attended the launching ceremony of the newly constructed OPD block at Khyber Teaching Hospital as a special guest.