Nation observes Allama Iqbal's 83rd death anniversary

Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal file photo

The 83rd death anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed today across the country to acknowledge his struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

State-run TV and other private channels and radio paid special tribute to the national poet for his vision.

Born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot, Dr Iqbal was a great representative of the subcontinent and one of the main exponents of the Pakistan Movement.

He was regarded as a Sufi poet of the modern age and a man of great ideas and dynamics.

Allama Iqbal was both a great poet, thinker, and philosopher who infused a revolutionary spirit in the Muslim youth of the subcontinent at the time through his poetry.

He was given the title of Allama due to his deep thinking and far-sightedness.

Allama Iqbal’s poetry has been translated into Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, English, and several other languages. The poet-philosopher died on April 21, 1938.