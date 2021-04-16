Prince Philip was full of charm and charisma before demise: Palace spokesperson

Prince Philip was extremely humble and engaging during his last days, says senior former aide

Prince Philip left a huge void in the royal family with his tragic passing away last week on Friday.



In the meantime, the royal family has taken solace in the fact that he was happy and full of charm during his final moments.

According to former palace spokesperson Ailsa Anderson, the Duke of Edinburgh was full of charm and persona before passing away.

"Oh gosh, he was charming! He still had a twinkle in his eye right to the end," Anderson told PEOPLE.

"When he spoke to you, you thought you were the only person who mattered in the world. It was like a lighthouse beacon shining onto you, and you feel like the only person he wanted to talk to," Anderson added.

A former senior aide shared that the Duke was extremely humble and engaging, "He would always ask people what they were reading. He never talked about his life. You had to prompt the stories out of him."

Biographer Sally Bedell revealed it was Philip's zeal for life that made Queen Elizabeth fall for him, "She fell in love, and she never looked at anyone else."