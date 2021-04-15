Babar Azam vs Kohli: Who scored more runs than the other from their first 78 ODIs?

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, who many believe is among the best batsman in the world, is often compared to Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

The debate surrounding their performances will be talked about more now that Babar has dethroned Kohli from the top spot.



Espncricinfo on Thursday released some stats about the two batsmen, analysing their scores and averages after their first 78 innings.

The comparison was limited to only 78 innings as Babar has only played that many innings as of yet, since he made his debut in 2015.

In the ICC rankings, Kohli was ranked number 3 after 78 innings whereas Babar sits at the number 1 spot.

In terms of runs, Babar has scored 3,808 ODI runs from 78 innings whereas Kohli had scored 3,100 runs.

When it comes to batting averages, Babar has an upper hand over Kohli as well, as Pakistani batsman averages 56.83 while the Indian captain had averaged at 45.58 from his first 78 ODIs.

The Pakistani captain also has a better strike rate against Kohli after 78 innings.

Babar has a strike rate of 88.70 and the Indian captain had a strike rate of 83.26.



When it comes to 100s and 50s, Babar has 13 and 17, respectively, while Kohli had 8 and 20 to his name.

In highest scores, Babar leads Kohli with a high score of 125 and Kohli had the highest score of 118 after 78 innings.

Babar may have the upper hand over Kohli when it comes to stats after 78 innings but one must keep in mind while comparing the two against each other that the Pakistani skipper is only 26 and Virat is 32.

The Indian captain has led his side to many a series win against impressive sides all over the world, something Azam has yet to achieve.