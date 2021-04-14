Sibling spat on Twitter: Mohammad Zubair disagrees with Asad Umar

PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair (left) and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. — PID/File

PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair disagreed with his brother and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Wednesday as the latter — while sharing statistics on Twitter — said car sales had gone up this year as compared to the last.

"Car sales up 31% vs last year in first 9 months of this fiscal year. Private sector credit off-take up 34%," the federal minister said.

"Jul to Feb large scale manufacturing growth up 7.5%. Widespread growth visible while running a current account surplus, which unlike past makes growth sustainable," Umar added.



"This should all add up to a reasonable growth of around 4-5% but it’s going to be just 1.5% - one of the lowest in our history & lowest in the region," Zubair said.

"Simple economics hai (this is simple economics). Inflation is up, unemployment up & so is poverty. The economy was growing at 5.8% in 2018 & look what mess now," he added.



Following the brother's discussion, people joined in on the conversation and responded.



