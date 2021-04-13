PM Imran Khan urges nation to fight coronavirus during Ramadan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday evening wished the nation a blessed Ramadan and insisted everyone followed the government's coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) to fight the pandemic.

He said that the purpose of fasting is to induce a sense of abstinence, piety, and kindness in a person, adding that humanity is undergoing a tough time because of the deadly virus, Geo.tv. reported.

He said that the government, in consultation with religious scholars, has formulated the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Taraweeh and Itikaf prayers during Ramadan, which people should follow to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from the virus.



The PM added that the nation has to stay united during these critical times and stressed that those with means help the poor and the needy during the blessed month.



Speaking about corruption, the premier said that elements involved in profiteering and hoarding have to be discouraged during the holy month.

"May Allah Almighty grant us success in this hour of trial with patience and perseverance," the premier said.

'Third wave of coronavirus is more intense and dangerous': President Alvi

On the other hand, President Arif Alvi said that the month of Ramadan provides people with the opportunity to live a cautious life.

The president also insisted people follow the government's coronavirus SOPs during Ramadan to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

"The third wave of coronavirus is more intense and dangerous than ever before, the president said. "The government, in consultation with religious scholars, have formulated special SOPs for mosques."

"Keep a distance of three feet from other people when offering prayers in mosques," the president said, adding that the Ulema also suggest people perform ablution at home and carry their own prayer mats to the mosques to minimise the spread of COVID-19.





