Ramadan moon 2021 sighted in Pakistan, first fast to be observed on April 14

The moon for the holy month of Ramadan 2021 was sighted in Pakistan on Tuesday evening, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced.

The first of Ramadan will fall on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. A meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held today to sight the crescent moon of the blessed month.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting in Peshawar.

This was the first Ramadan moon sighting by the Ruet committee under Maulana Azad, who was appointed chairman of the body by the federal government in December last year, replacing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.



Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had also said that there was a clear possibility of the sighting of the Ramadan moon this evening (April 13).

According to the Met Office, the moon of the month of Ramzan was born at 7:32 am last morning and will be visible for more than 35 hours.