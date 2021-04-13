Chris Hemsworth introduces next ‘heavy weight’ champion: Watch

Chris Hemsworth delighted his fans with a BTS video, featuring his son from the sets of his upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder, saying “Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe”.



The Avengers actor took to Instagram and shared the video wherein he can be seen training his one of twin sons while sporting the iconic Thor hair.

Chris, who has been busy filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia for the past few months, posted the video with sweet caption.

He wrote, “Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe.”

Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky also took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo of father-son duo from the sets of the film with caption “My A Team.”

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.