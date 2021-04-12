Kim Kardashian shares a hilarious photo of daughter North West testing out some makeup looks

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a hilarious picture of her daughter seven-year-old North West testing out some makeup looks.



The stunning photo of North was shared by Kim Kardashian on Instagram with caption “My creative baby”.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote “My creative baby! North was testing out some make up looks she thinks I should do for some shoots.”

She further said “She also was testing out special effects make up tricks and used tissue on her cheek and covered it in foundation to look like a scar.”

“I love seeing the looks she creates!,” the mother of four added.