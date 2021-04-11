tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: The Pakistan National Seismic Monitoring Centre said a 4.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Balochistan's Bhag city and its adjacent areas on Sunday morning.
The tremors were felt near the adjacent areas of Bhag while the depth of the quake was measured at 40 km.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 40 km southwest of Bhag, the seismological center added.