Sun Apr 11, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 11, 2021

Earthquake alert: Tremors felt in Balochistan's Bhag, surrounding areas

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 11, 2021

QUETTA: The Pakistan National Seismic Monitoring Centre said a 4.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Balochistan's Bhag city and its adjacent areas on Sunday morning.

The tremors were felt near the adjacent areas of Bhag while the depth of the quake was measured at 40 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 40 km southwest of Bhag, the seismological center added.


