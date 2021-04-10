PML-N's MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha booked in property fraud case

PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha speaking to Geo News after an event. Photo: Geo.tv

LAHORE: A case related to property fraud and tempering of documents has been registered against PML-N's MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, along with five other people, police said Saturday.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered against the politician and the others accused in the case, they created a fake attorney letter on behalf of a woman residing abroad and purchased a one-acre property worth Rs11 million.

Details of the FIR shows that aside from Ranjha, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, Bashir Khan, Muhammad Arshad, Nabeel Khan, and Shahbaz Mahmood have also been booked in the case.



Responding to the development, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that a "false and baseless" case has been registered against him, adding that he has nothing to do with the property in question, according to Geo.tv.



He said that none of the officers from the Islampura Police Station, where the FIR was registered, contacted him, adding that he only learned about the case through media reports.

"I will use my constitutional right to fight this false case registered against me," Ranjha said, according to Geo.tv.

