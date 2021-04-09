Royal fans overtake the internet with heartwarming tributes for the late Prince Philip

Fans of the royal family have taken to their respective social media handles to mourn the loss of one of Britain’s greatest war hero’s and monarch’s Prince Philip.

The prince consort’s life was led in dedication to the British crown and in light of that selfless devotion he garnered much acclaim and love from the public.

Given his years of service, many royal fans wrote solemn notes in his name and highlighted him as “the brigihtest jewel in [Queen Elizabeth’s] crown.”

Check out reactions below:



