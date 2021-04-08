Direct fights from Lahore to Skardu started by PIA

Photo: File.

People wishing to travel from Lahore to Skardu and vice versa will no longer be required to take long road trips or indirect flights anymore as the Pakistan International Airlines on Wednesday kicked-started direct flight operations from the capital of Punjab to the scenic valley.

As reported by Geo.tv, a PIA spokesperson confirmed that the first direct flight of the national carrier took off from Lahore on Wednesday, April 7, and landed in Skardu the same day with 153 passengers aboard.

The spokesman added that each week, two flights would be operated from Lahore to Skardu.

Last month, PIA had started flights to and from Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat after a gap of 17 years.