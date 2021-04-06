ANP decides to part ways with PDM after show-cause notice episode

ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) has decided to part ways with the 10-party Opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) according to a report on Geo News.

The ANP is angry at the PDM ever since the Opposition alliance decided to issue show-cause notices to it, said the source.

The party held consultations earlier and decided to break away from the Opposition alliance owing to the rise in differences over the past few weeks.

A few days ago, the PDM had issued show-cause notices to the PPP and the ANP.

Both the parties were directed to explain as to why they sought support from government senators in the election of the Opposition leader in Senate, as this move on their part caused damage to the Opposition alliance and the movement.

Show-cause notices were issued by PDM General Secretary Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan. The two were asked to show cause for seeking help from treasury senators and violating the PDM principles.

Sources had said it was mentioned in the context of show -cause notice that the PPP and the ANP moves had caused damage to the Opposition alliance and the movement, and both the leaders had been asked to explain their position as to why they took such steps.

Talking to the media persons in Parliament House a day earlier, PML-N leader Khaqan Abbasi said show-cause notices had been issued to the PPP and the ANP with the approval of the PDM president whereby it had been asked they had acquired Opposition leader’s slot in Senate by obtaining votes from treasury benches.

“This is against the PDM narrative and the PDM will decide the matter,” he had said, adding seven days had been given to the two parties to file their reply. “Whatever reply is received will be presented in the PDM summit meeting.”