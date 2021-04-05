PU revises MA, MSc admission and form, fee submission schedule

The University of Punjab. — PU/File

The revised schedule for online submission of admission forms and fees for the MA, MSc Part-I and Part-II Annual Examination 2021 has been issued, the University of Punjab said on Monday.

The varsity, in a statement, said: "The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to COVID-19)."

"The last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for MA, MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular/late college/private and improve division candidates is April 30, 2021, with a single fee while the forms can be submitted with a double fee from 1-5-2021 to 14-5-2021," it added.