Mon Apr 05, 2021
April 5, 2021

PU revises MA, MSc admission and form, fee submission schedule

Mon, Apr 05, 2021
The University of Punjab. — PU/File

The revised schedule for online submission of admission forms and fees for the MA, MSc Part-I and Part-II Annual Examination 2021 has been issued, the University of Punjab said on Monday.

The varsity, in a statement,  said: "The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to COVID-19)." 

"The last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for MA, MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular/late college/private and improve division candidates is April 30, 2021, with a single fee while the forms can be submitted with a double fee from 1-5-2021 to 14-5-2021," it added.

