Sources spill the beans on Hilary Duff’s transition into being a ‘family of five’

Insiders have come forward to shed light on Hilary Duff’s transition into life as a family of five.

News regarding Duff’s family life post-labor has been revealed by an insider and they were quoted telling E News, "Mae has been such an easy baby so far. Hilary and Matt are already used to the crazy schedules along with two kids, so adding a third wasn't a huge transition."

The icing on the cake though is the way the older tots treat the newest edition. They reportedly, "adore Mae and are so excited about having her around and holding her."

"Hilary has always wanted to experience a home birth and felt it was right for baby number three since they aren't planning to have another child at this point in time."