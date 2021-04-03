Katherine Schwarzenegger touches on newborn’s shocking encounter with a horse

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt finally gets candid about her daughter’s first ever meeting with a horse, as well as the way it made her “heart swell.”

The star got candid during a chat for People’s 2021 Beautiful Issue and was quoted saying, "Introducing Lyla to Cinco was so fun. I've had Cinco in my life since I was in middle school, so to be around him now with my daughter made me so happy. Then to be able to have her pet Cinco's nose and get so excited about it made my heart swell!"

Schwarzenegger even introduced her husband to her beloved horse and admitted that much to her surprise, "They got along very well. The first time that Chris met him was definitely a wonderful, heartwarming moment for me — similar to when he first met [my dog] Maverick. When you can get all of all your people — or your animals — in one room, it really is a nice moment. When your pets aren't worried about somebody, that's a good sign."



During the course of her interview Schwarzenegger also addressed Lyla’s growing love for animals and admitted “I can tell her love for animals has already started. It's really important to me to have the barn be a part of her life as it was such a big and important part" of mine.

"Growing up in Los Angeles, I think it's important for people, especially kids, to have a place to get dirty, be free and be around animals in open spaces. It was a huge help for me growing up, and I know it will be for her too."

