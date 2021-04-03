Demi Lovato comes all guns blazing against ex-fiancé Max Ehrich in her new song

American singer Demi Lovato is taking a dig at her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich in a new song from her album, Dancing with the Devil.



The track titled, 15 Minutes, is a direct hit at her former flame for using her to elevate his social standing.

The lyrics of the song read: “You were looking for 15 minutes. Now you got 15 minutes, yeah, pack your stuff, you can come and get it, yeah, ain’t goodbye but it’s good riddance, you got 15 minutes, hope you enjoyed your 15 minutes.”

In the second verse, Demi sings that while she too had her flaws, “It should be an honor, I even had the time to bother.”

She also took a subtle dig at Max’s viral photographs where was seen crying at the beach in Malibu, as she sang: “Prayin’ in Malibu, I hope it saved you. Prayin’ in Malibu, how could you, how could you? Cryin’ in Malibu while you were looking for 15 minutes.”

Earlier, speaking about her engagement with Max, Demi told Entertainment Tonight: “I really had myself fooled because it was the safe and expected thing. Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, ‘I have to prove to the world that I’m okay.'”