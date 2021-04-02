PPP calls CEC meeting to discuss resignations on April 5

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks to the media in Thatta, Pakistan. photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has called a meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Monday, April 5.



According to a PPP statement issued Friday, the meeting will be chaired by former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House in Karachi.

PPP chairman has directed all the CEC members to attend the meeting in person or through a video link.



As per details from sources, the senior PPP leadership will decide on resignations from assemblies in the meeting.

The overall political situation in the country would be reviewed in the meeting after which media will be briefed regarding the decisions taken by the CEC, read the statement.



The participants will also pay tribute to former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his death anniversary.

On the other hand, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the party is trying to keep the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) united and all matters will be discussed during the CEC meeting in detail.