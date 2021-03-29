Shab e Barat to be observed in Pakistan tonight

An illuminated view of a Mosque with colorful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat at Garhi Shahu area of Lahore. Photo: Online

Muslim across the world and in Pakistan tonight will seek forgiveness from Allah as the country is set to observe Shab e Barat.

On the occasion, special religious gatherings will be held throughout Pakistan. People will also visit graveyards to offer prayers at the graves of their loved ones.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in a statement has appealed the people to seek forgiveness from Allah on Shab e Barat as the coronavirus pandemic seems to be spreading far and wide.

He asked the Muslims to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines especially in mosques to control the spread of deadly disease.



The Sindh govt has announced the closure of all government and private educational institutions across the province on March 30 on account of Shab e Barat.