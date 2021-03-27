Meghan Markle bakes a cake to honour COVID-19 first responders

Meghan Markle is expressing her gratitude to all COVID-19 first-responders in Chicago through a heartfelt way.



To honour the Women’s History Month, the Duchess of Sussex baked a lemon olive oil cake, with ingredients grown in her own garden, as a token of love for all those who helped with food distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Central Kitchen—the charity founded by José Andrés—turned to their social media to announce the news of Meghan’s sweet tribute.

"In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago,” they tweeted.

"Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons from her garden!” they added further.

"Since WCK’s Covid response began in Chicago, we’ve served nearly 500,000 meals. Today, Dorri of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago—which has distributed 60,000 meals with WCK—and Sarah, co-owner of Fat Shallot restaurant, shared a safely distanced lunch with women picking up meals," they added.

Harry and Meghan also sent a message of support to the group, and wrote, People: "We hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you—a small token of thanks, from our home to yours.”

"Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect. Even individual actions can impact the whole of us,” they said.