'Be patient': Murad Raas says all updates on Punjab exams to be announced by him

Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas. — Twitter/DrMuradPTI

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas has asked students not to pay heed to updates on the province's exams that do not come through him.

"Ignore all tweets wherever they are coming from. Anything to do with Punjab will be tweeted by me," the education minister said in a tweet on Friday.

"Please, be patient, dates will be announced in a day or two. Relax. [This] amount of calls and messages is insanity," the minister added.

The minister's comments came after the federal government had announced the closure of educational institutions in the country's coronavirus hotspots, avoiding complete closure.

A day earlier, after pressing demand from students in the wake of COVID-19 related closure and restrictions, Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) Pakistan said it is rescheduling its O level and IGCSEs exams to May 15, 2021.

These exams were previously scheduled to commence on April 26, 2020. However, AS and A-Levels exams would go ahead as per the already announced timetable, commencing in late April.

An estimated number of 50,000 candidates would appear in O-Level/IGCSE and about 40,000 in AS/A-Level exams from across Pakistan.