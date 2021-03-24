Karachi: Smart lockdowns to be imposed in few union councils of Baldia Town, SITE

A person getting his temperature checked as part of the government's mandated coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs). Photo: File.

The government of Sindh on Wednesday announced that a smart lockdown will be imposed in two sub-divisions of Keamari District in Karachi.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the decision was taken after the district health officer identified some areas as coronavirus hotspots.

According to a report by Geo.tv, smart lockdowns have been imposed in three UCs of Baldia Town, including UC-5 of Saeedabad, UC-3 of Islam Nagar, and UC 1 of Gulshan-e-Ghazi, the notification said. Akin to that, a smart lockdown has also been imposed in two UCs of the SITE area, including UC-6 of the Frontier Colony UC-4 of Metrovil.

The smart lockdowns will remain in place in the affected union councils (UCs) till April 4, 2021.

The lockdown was imposed in all five areas upon the confirmation of one coronavirus positive patient in each one of the union councils.

The notification further said that the lockdown was imposed in the respective lanes of the affected union councils.

All people entering and exiting the designated areas will have to mandatorily wear a face mask, the notification said, adding that unnecessary movement in affected USCs, pillion riding on motorcycles, and commercial activities will be banned.