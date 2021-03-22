NAB Lahore asks police, Rangers for help at Maryam's upcoming hearing

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: The city's police and Rangers have been asked for help ahead of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's upcoming hearing on March 26 at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the anti-graft watchdog said in a statement issued Monday.



Maryam was issued a notice to appear before it on March 26 for proceedings in two inquiries.



The NAB's Lahore chapter claims to have reports of a possible attack on its office in Punjab's capital city on the day the PML-N leader is expected to appear, it said in its statement.

It mentioned that it was submitting a request to the concerned authorities to declare its Lahore office 'Red Zone'.

NAB Lahore vowed in its statement to continue playing its role in recovering stolen money without succumbing to any threats or pressure.



It is noteworthy that workers of the PML-N and the Opposition's anti-government coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner have announced to accompany Maryam Nawaz for the hearing on March 26.