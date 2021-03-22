BIEK rejects reports of educational institutions shutting down

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi's logo. — Wikipedia/File

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has issued a statement and rejected reports of educational institutions closing.

The BIEK, in the statement, distanced itself from reports that it had announced that educational institutions were closing. "Fake Facebook pages are causing confusion among students."

The BIEK advised students to avoid confusion and rely only on the board's issued statements and circulars.

"To guide the students, press releases, circulars, and notifications of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi will be published on the board's Facebook page," it added.

For guidance, students can visit the board's website www.biek.edu.pk or its Facebook page — www.facebook.com/BIEKarachi.