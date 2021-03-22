Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's secret wedding claim debunked with proof

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have gotten married in secret as they claim because the couple's marriage certificate proves them to be false .

In the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had revealed that they were officially married in the presence of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby prior to the grand event.

"You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that," she told the host.

However, the General Register Office refuted their claim as the couple’s wedding certificate revealed that they officially became husband and wife on May 19,2018 in a lavish public ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The official who drew up their licence claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is "obviously confused and clearly misinformed" over her own marriage.

Former chief clerk Stephen Borton told The Sun: "They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury."

"The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.

"What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop — or, and more likely, it was a simple rehearsal."

Their claim was dismissed over the fact that their alleged private wedding took place at Nottingham Cottage which is not an authorised venue.

Furthermore, the lack of witnesses of the private ceremony only added more doubt to their claim.

"In order for them to be married a Special Licence was drawn up and the wording from Her Majesty the Queen authorising the wedding and the official venue was recorded," Stephen said.