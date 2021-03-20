People worldwide observing Nowruz 2021 today

As per NPR, in every household a 'haftseen' table is decorated with seven items, as seven is considered a lucky number. The American broadcaster reported that each item begins with the letter sin (s) in Persian, and each item is a symbol of spring and renewal. Photo: Turmeric & Saffron via NPR

Iranians and other people around the globe are observing the start of the Persian new year with Nowruz today.

Nowroz is celebrated yearly across the globe when the spring equinox begins. It is also the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian solar calendar.

The day has Iranian and Zoroastrian origins, and as per the UN, it has been celebrated by diverse communities for over 3,000 years in Western Asia, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, the Balkans and South Asia.

This year's Nowroz coincides with the International Day of Happiness. As per the United Nations, the day is "to be happy" and is celebrated since 2013.



To observe Nowruz Google on Saturday created a special doodle to welcome the spring equinox.

Apart from Google, world leaders also shared messages on various platforms on Nowruz.

Google Doodle on Nowruz. Photo: Screengrab

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres remarked that "Nowruz serves as inspiration to recover and rebuild in a more just and durable way, in harmony with nature" as the world rebuilds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a video message, highlighted that the day was being observed amid the coronavirus pandemic and urged people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi wished "peace, prosperity and happiness to all those celebrating Nowruz around the world".

The Swedish foreign minister also extended "warmest wishes" to the people around the world.



