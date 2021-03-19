Beyonce shares dorable behind-the-scenes snap of her Grammy winner daughter Blue Ivy

Pop sensation Beyonce mesmerised fans as she shared some adorable behind-the-scenes snaps of her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter celebrating the pair’s monumental Grammy win last weekend.



In stunning photos, the the singer's daughter can be seen holding the horn of her gramophone like a cup and pretending to drink from it through a straw. The youngster was looking decent with a golden crown.

Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter became the second-ever youngest Grammy winner in history after sharing the award for Best Music Video with her mum, behind Leah Peasall of The Peasall Sisters who was eight at the time of her win in 2000.



Blue Ivy starred in Beyonce's music video for 'Brown Skin Girl', alongside her mom. Her voice also appeared in the track’s opening and closing lines, making her a featured artist.