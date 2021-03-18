PDM will not disappoint nation, movement very much alive: JUI-F chief Fazl

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaks to workers of the party. Photo: Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will not disappoint the nation, adding that the anti-government movement is very much alive.



The PDM chief was addressing a JUI-F workers convention where he dispelled the notion that the PDM was fragmenting and the Opposition alliance was about to break up.



A few days ago, the PDM held an important meeting where differences among the alliance emerged as the PPP stated it was not in favour of resigning from the Parliament, unlike nine other parties of the Opposition.



The PPP has sought more time to discuss the matter with its Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting. Meanwhile, the government has claimed that the PDM is over and the alliance will disintegrate.



"When there are this many parties in an alliance, every one has its own beliefs and objectives," he said, adding that taking along numerous parties in an alliance is the most difficult part of politics.

"The PDM has to go through these circumstances [ups and downs]," he said. "But God willing, we will move forward in an amicable manner," added the PDM chief.



"Whether everyone sticks together or someone breaks away [from the alliance] the journey towards the destination goes on," added the JUI-F leader. "The only thing that matters is whether your stance is supported by the masses or not."

The JUI-F chief said that if the public supports even one political party, it can bring about a change in politics alone.

The PDM chief said there is no harm in "backing away to attack with a new strategy" adding that the PDM will move forward with a new strategy and will not let the government rest.

On Monday, Fazl had said that the PDM's long march "won't be effective if members don't submit their resignations from assemblies."

Later, when the PPP said it needed more time to deliberate upon the decision and said it would first consult the matter with the chief election commissioner (CEC), Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that PPP will be given the due time to think things through but added that the behaviour of the PPP during the PDM meeting was "undemocratic."

A day ago, Fazl also said that the idea of submitting resignations was not the last option or the "atom bomb," and had reiterated that differences of opinion keep arising within the PDM, which is normal.



